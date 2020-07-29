Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Protest changes to public thanks after families of victims in N.S. shooting obtain inquiry

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Public inquiry to be called into April’s mass shooting
In the aftermath of protests across the province, the Government of Canada announced it is now proceeding with a full public inquiry into the tragedy that occurred on April 18th and 19th. Elizabeth McSheffrey reports.

The announcement Tuesday of a public inquiry into the April mass shooting in Nova Scotia has transformed a protest march planned for Wednesday into an event to thank the public for its support.

Victims’ families originally planned a march to the legislature to condemn last week’s decision by Ottawa and the province to hold a joint review of the circumstances surrounding the rampage that killed 22 people.

Read more: After backlash, governments agree to hold public inquiry into Nova Scotia shooting

The review originally announced would have been held behind closed doors, and its terms of reference said only the findings and recommendations would be made public.

The decision drew widespread condemnation from women’s groups, opposition parties, federal senators and legal scholars, and some Liberal MPs in the province broke ranks with the government to call for a full inquiry.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, provincial Justice Minister Mark Furey said his government would support a full public inquiry if Ottawa agreed, and within hours federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced a public inquiry with the power to compel witnesses to testify.

Bridgewater crowd calls for N.S. shooting public inquiry instead of review
Bridgewater crowd calls for N.S. shooting public inquiry instead of review

Nick Beaton, whose pregnant wife Kristen Beaton was murdered during the April 18-19 shootings, said Wednesday’s march to the legislature in Halifax will go forward, but the goal of the event has shifted.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaMass Shootingnova scotia shootingBill BlairPortapiquepublic inquirynova scotia mass shootingMark FureyKristen BeatonNick BeatonNova Scotia Shooting Public Inquiry
Flyers
More weekly flyers