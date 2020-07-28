Nova Scotia MPs break ranks, call for a public inquiry in mass shooting

Send this page to someone via email

At least two Nova Scotia MPs have broken ranks with their colleagues and are calling for a public inquiry into the mass shooting in April that resulted in the deaths of 22 people.

In a statement published on social media on Tuesday, Darren Fisher, MP for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, says he has heard the outrage voiced by the public on the decision by federal and provincial governments to hold an independent review of the incident.

“I recognize that many Nova Scotians, including the victims’ families, are concerned about the authority and scope of this review, versus a public inquiry,” Fisher wrote in a statement.

“I believe the decision to move forwards with a joint-review was made with good intentions; however, the gravity of this tragedy demands a greater response.” Tweet This

Fisher joins Lenore Zann, MP for Cumberland-Colchester, who told CBC on Monday that she has repeatedly requested a public inquiry with the Prime Ministers Office.

Both Zann and Fisher were among the 10 Nova Scotia MPS who had signed a letter on the day that the review was announced. That letter said they welcomed the announcement of the joint review.

Monday saw protests against review

The decision from Fisher comes a day after a pair of protests, and even more disturbing information about the gunman, was released as part of a battle in court by a media consortium.

On Monday, the families of those who were killed, as well as their supporters, rallied in Bridgewater, N.S., at the constituency office of provincial Justice Minister Mark Furey, voicing their frustrations at the review.

“It’s the easy way out, I think, to avoid answering a lot of questions that we have,” said Tom Webber, the father of Joey Webber, who was killed by the gunman while running an errand the morning of April 19.

Another protest in Halifax on Monday saw feminist community activists and advocates speak to more than 100 people at Victoria Park.

They say the review is destined to work behind closed doors.

Legal experts, opposition parties and family members have all expressed concern that the review panel will, unlike a public inquiry, not have the power to subpoena documents or to compel testimony.

Documents allege gunman had history of drug trafficking

Also on Monday, parts of search warrant applications were unsealed as a result of efforts from media organizations, including Global News, to have previously redacted portions of the police documents made public.

The documents contain statements, which have not been tested in court, that were filed after the shooting by investigators as they sought to collect evidence on the gunman’s properties in Portapique, N.S., and Dartmouth, N.S., as well as vehicles and electronic devices.

The allegations include that the gunman trafficked drugs and firearms from the United States.

Following the shooting, one unidentified witness told police that they were aware that “[Gabriel Wortman] had smuggled guns and drugs from Maine for years and had a stockpile of guns,” the documents say.

