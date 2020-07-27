Person testing positive for the coronavirus likely infectious while at Saskatoon law office

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says a person who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus was likely infectious while at a Saskatoon law office.

Health officials said the person was at Benesh Bitz & Company between July 15 and July 26.

Anyone who was at the office during those 12 days should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days or seek a testing referral by contacting HealthLine 811, the SHA said.

The health authority said a contact investigation immediately takes place when anyone tests positive for the coronavirus.

The SHA said public health reaches out to anyone who may be linked to a positive case and provides them with information on testing and self-isolation.

If officials are uncertain they have identified all known close contacts, further action may be taken to notify the public about possible locations where positive people may have been while they were symptomatic.

The SHA said it is reminding everyone in the province to follow public health orders and guidelines.

That includes limiting the size of indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than 30 people, provided two-metre physical distancing can be maintained at all times between individuals who are not in the same household, according to the province’s reopening plan.

Up to three or four close families or groups of friends can form an extended household of up to 15 people, however, officials cautioned families or friends must remain constant.

