Patron who visited bar in Kenosee Lake, Sask., tested positive for coronavirus: SHA

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has issued a public health advisory after a person tested positive for the novel coronavirus following a visit to a Kenosee Lake bar and restaurant.

According to the SHA, the patron was likely infectious when they visited Bar Bar on July 17 from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The SHA says it’s possible those who attended the business at the same time have been exposed to the virus.

Anyone who was in the business during the same time frame is asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after their visit, or seek testing by calling 811.

Story continues below advertisement

Kenosee Lake is about 200 kilometre southeast of Regina.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

1:11 Saskatchewan Health Authority issues apology to Samwel Uko’s family, admits failure Saskatchewan Health Authority issues apology to Samwel Uko’s family, admits failure