Saskatchewan getting more transparent on spread of COVID-19: privacy commissioner

Saskatchewan’s privacy czar says the province is on the right track to transparency when it comes to the spread of COVID-19.

“I believe that the decision-makers have been providing more information,” said Ron Kruzeniski, Saskatchewan’s information and privacy commissioner.

“We’re getting to smaller geographic units and I think that trend of going in that direction is positive.”

Kruzeniski said the more information shared with the public about the spread, the better, as long as there’s no threat of disclosing personal health information.

“More information builds trust in the community,” he said, noting people deserve to have a good sense of the ever-evolving situation.

“Now, we just have to develop consistent approaches.”

The provincial government has been hesitant to pinpoint communities with coronavirus cases, instead identifying wider regions and rural municipalities.

This month, however, the province flagged cases in Swift Current and has also shared the names of businesses that have been affected.

By pointing out the number of cases in cities or towns with thousands of residents, Kruzeniski said the chances of accidentally identifying someone with COVID-19 are incredibly slim.

For tiny communities, he said the approach of identifying wider geographic regions is suitable.

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer said it’s not necessary to pinpoint small communities if the cases there are traceable and the people infected are isolating.

Dr. Saqib Shahab said he’s more worried about highlighting cases where it’s unclear how transmission occurred.

“It’s not just the numbers,” he told reporters this week. “It’s the context.”

