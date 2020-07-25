More testing sites considered amid Haida Gwaii coronavirus outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials say they’re looking at boosting testing capacity on the remote northern archipelago of Haida Gwaii, after declaring a community outbreak of COVID-19.

The first case in the islands was made public on July 18, and Northern Health says it has now identified 13 cases.

One person has recovered, and no one is in hospital with the virus in the islands.

All of the known cases are linked to one another, but Northern Health interim chief medical health officer Dr. Jong Kim said the original source of infection is still under investigation.

“Right now, it is believed that all the cases are linked to residents who travelled off island, or who were exposed to residents who travelled off island,” he told Global News.

“There is a general recommendation for people in the community to monitor if they become sick, and isolate if they become sick and get tested.”

Kim said the province was making additional supplies available for test centres in the islands, and discussing adding new test centres.

Residents who do not have symptoms remain ineligible for testing.

The Haida Nation declared a state of emergency on March 24, and has been vocal in asking non-residents to stay away.

In a Friday bulletin, the Council of the Haida Nation and the Skidegate and Old Massett councils said the purpose of declaring the outbreaks was not to panic residents, “but to allow an increased response of human, financial and service resources to help the communities flatten the curve of infections.”

The councils also asked residents to “practice lateral kindness” and not to “blame and shame” people who have fallen ill.

“Let’s not do anything that would make it difficult for people with possible symptoms/infection to come forward to be tested,” states the bulletin.

Donald (Duffy) Edgars, chief councillor of the Old Massett Village Council took to Facebook to reassure the community on Friday.

“We did whatever we could to keep COVID from coming to Haida Gwaii. We have also been preparing for when it came to Haida Gwaii,” Edgars wrote.

“Trust in our health team and our (emergency operations centre) to get us through this. Stay home, wash your hands, stay 6 feet apart. Wear your mask. Most of all, be kind to one another we are all in this together. Stay safe.”

Kim wouldn’t say if he expected more cases to turn up on the islands, but said health officials are preparing for the possibility.

“All the cases are epidemiologically linked, we are getting the new cases from the contacts we have identified — so it is reassuring,” he said.

“But we are ensuring that we are ready in case this gets bigger as well … 13 is a sizable cluster.”

Residents are being asked to physically distance, avoid large gatherings, wear masks in public places, wash their hands frequently and keep their bubbles small.

Anyone who shows symptoms of COVID-19 is advised to contact 811 or visit the BC Centre for Disease Control website to arrange a test.