First case of coronavirus reported on Haida Gwaii

The Council of the Haida Nation says Haida Gwaii has recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus.

The First Nation issued a bulletin Friday saying that it had been notified of a self-reported case of the virus.

“‘Self-reported’ means that one of our good people have notified our officials that they have tested positive for COVID-19,” says the bulletin.

“We have also received reports from community members who have been notified of possible exposure and are self-isolating.”

The Haida Nation declared a state of emergency on March 24, and residents of the archipelago have been demanding visitors stay away.

The council says under Haida law, the state of emergency bans all non-resident or essential work-related travel to the islands.

Islanders are worried about the impact the virus could have on limited health resources, including just two ventilators.

Health officials do not publicly release the specific communities where cases occur, but three new cases were reported in the Northern Health region on Friday.

The nation is locked in a dispute with several sport-fishing lodges that have remained open, despite demands that they cease operations.

The West Coast Fishing Club and Queen Charlotte Lodge say they are following all provincial health protocols around COVID-19, and flying guests in directly to avoid contact with anyone on the islands.