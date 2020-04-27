Coronavirus: Haida Gwaii officials say they’ll turn back ferry visitors

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in Haida Gwaii say they plan to tell visitors coming in on the ferry to go straight back in a bid to prevent the arrival of the novel coronavirus.

“They are going to go back on that ferry. We are not letting them off,” said Teri Kish, the director of emergency operations for the Village of Old Massett on Graham Island, one of the two major islands that make up the popular travel destination on B.C’s coast.

“If the ferry is not leaving until tomorrow, then we will supply food for them.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Kish told Global News that her community learned about an unusually high number of people — 35 passengers — coming in on the ferry on Monday afternoon. Around 4,500 people live on Haida Gwaii.

The community has repeatedly asked the province to stop ban non-essential travel to the islands, she said, because people continue to come to hunt and fish.

Story continues below advertisement

1:53 Renewed call for new restrictions to limit ferry traffic to Vancouver Island during coronavirus outbreak Renewed call for new restrictions to limit ferry traffic to Vancouver Island during coronavirus outbreak

She said officials will ask those arriving for identification, and if they are not local residents, they will be asked to go back.

“We are tired. We are going to let no more people who do not belong on Haida Gwaii come on to Haida Gwaii,” she said.

“We have asked, and asked and asked and nothing is being done.”

Global News has requested comment from BC Ferries.