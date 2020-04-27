Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Coronavirus: Haida Gwaii officials say they’ll turn back ferry visitors

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 6:37 pm
The Gwaii Haanas legacy totem pole is seen after being raised in Windy Bay, B.C., on Lyell Island in Haida Gwaii on August 15, 2013. As the COVID-19 pandemic forces remote British Columbia communities to close their borders to outsiders, Indigenous tourism companies along the coast say the federal government is leaving them behind. Tours for Haida Gwaii are normally booked well in advance due to high demand and the quota system placed on the area. The remoteness of the region also means it has a shorter tourism high season than other locations in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
The Gwaii Haanas legacy totem pole is seen after being raised in Windy Bay, B.C., on Lyell Island in Haida Gwaii on August 15, 2013. As the COVID-19 pandemic forces remote British Columbia communities to close their borders to outsiders, Indigenous tourism companies along the coast say the federal government is leaving them behind. Tours for Haida Gwaii are normally booked well in advance due to high demand and the quota system placed on the area. The remoteness of the region also means it has a shorter tourism high season than other locations in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.

Officials in Haida Gwaii say they plan to tell visitors coming in on the ferry to go straight back in a bid to prevent the arrival of the novel coronavirus.

“They are going to go back on that ferry. We are not letting them off,” said Teri Kish, the director of emergency operations for the Village of Old Massett on Graham Island, one of the two major islands that make up the popular travel destination on B.C’s coast.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Henry calls reports of full BC Ferries ‘overblown,’ says traffic is down

“If the ferry is not leaving until tomorrow, then we will supply food for them.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Kish told Global News that her community learned about an unusually high number of people — 35 passengers — coming in on the ferry on Monday afternoon. Around 4,500 people live on Haida Gwaii.

The community has repeatedly asked the province to stop ban non-essential travel to the islands, she said, because people continue to come to hunt and fish.

Story continues below advertisement
Renewed call for new restrictions to limit ferry traffic to Vancouver Island during coronavirus outbreak
Renewed call for new restrictions to limit ferry traffic to Vancouver Island during coronavirus outbreak

She said officials will ask those arriving for identification, and if they are not local residents, they will be asked to go back.

“We are tired. We are going to let no more people who do not belong on Haida Gwaii come on to Haida Gwaii,” she said.

“We have asked, and asked and asked and nothing is being done.”

Global News has requested comment from BC Ferries.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusBC FerriesferryHaida GwaiiSkidegatecoastal communitiesOld MassettHaida Gwaii coronavirusHaida Gwaii visitorsTeri Kish
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.