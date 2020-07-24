Menu

Health

B.C. sees slight dip in new COVID-19 cases, but 1 death

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 7:00 pm
A server wears a face shield while working on the patio at Chambar restaurant in Vancouver, on Monday, June 22, 2020.
A server wears a face shield while working on the patio at Chambar restaurant in Vancouver, on Monday, June 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia saw a small dip in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday.

Health officials reported 27 new cases, after a week in which new diagnoses topped 30 nearly every day.

Read more: Okanagan region leads B.C. in number of new COVID-19 cases

Active cases also dropped from 304 on Thursday, to 294 on Friday.

B.C. reported one additional COVID-19 death, not related to a long-term care facility.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise among young adults
The province has now recorded 191 deaths, and 3,419 cases of the virus, 21 of them epi-linked.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Twelve people are in hospital, three of them in critical care, while 2,934 patients have recovered.

Read more: New vacation rental rules in B.C., as active COVID-19 cases top 300

Earlier Friday, Interior Health announced yet another COVID-19 exposure in Kelowna, as the region grapples with nearly 80 cases of the virus linked to private parties at the beginning of the month.

The health authority said anyone who visited Fossello’s clothing store on July 18 or between 10 a.m. and noon on July 20 should self-monitor for symptoms, and arrange a test if they manifest.

