B.C. sees slight dip in new COVID-19 cases, but 1 death

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

British Columbia saw a small dip in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday.

Health officials reported 27 new cases, after a week in which new diagnoses topped 30 nearly every day.

Active cases also dropped from 304 on Thursday, to 294 on Friday.

B.C. reported one additional COVID-19 death, not related to a long-term care facility.

3:41 COVID-19 cases are on the rise among young adults COVID-19 cases are on the rise among young adults

The province has now recorded 191 deaths, and 3,419 cases of the virus, 21 of them epi-linked.

Story continues below advertisement

Twelve people are in hospital, three of them in critical care, while 2,934 patients have recovered.

Earlier Friday, Interior Health announced yet another COVID-19 exposure in Kelowna, as the region grapples with nearly 80 cases of the virus linked to private parties at the beginning of the month.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The health authority said anyone who visited Fossello’s clothing store on July 18 or between 10 a.m. and noon on July 20 should self-monitor for symptoms, and arrange a test if they manifest.