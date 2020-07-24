Gas station on Lagimodiere and Fermor taped off amid heavy Winnipeg police presence

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have taped off a gas station on the city’s outskirts and remained there overnight.

Police were called to the Petro-Canada station on Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue Thursday evening and are still on scene Friday morning.

A witness tells Global News that a person was stabbed, however, that has not been confirmed by police.

The station was taped off Thursday evening. Michael Draven/Global News

There were numerous markers on the ground near blood spots.

Global News has reached out to police for more information.

More to come.