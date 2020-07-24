Gas station on Lagimodiere and Fermor taped off amid heavy Winnipeg police presence

Winnipeg police have taped off a gas station on the city’s outskirts and remained there overnight.
Police were called to the Petro-Canada station on Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue Thursday evening and are still on scene Friday morning.
A witness tells Global News that a person was stabbed, however, that has not been confirmed by police.
There were numerous markers on the ground near blood spots.
Global News has reached out to police for more information.
More to come.
