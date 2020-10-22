Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 22

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday:

Scarborough hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak after 6 patients test positive

The Scarborough Health Network says six patients are infected in one unit at its general hospital in the city’s east end.

A spokeswoman for the health network says the unit has been closed to admissions in order to protect patients and staff.

St. Michael’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s Health Centre, Toronto Western Hospital and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health have also declared outbreaks among staff or patients.

Ontario reports 841 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

According to Thursday’s provincial report, 335 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 162 in Peel Region, 106 in York Region, 72 in Ottawa and 29 each in Durham and Halton regions.

Story continues below advertisement

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 35 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,071 as nine more deaths were reported.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

More than 38,900 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 741 from the previous day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 1,641 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 920 among students and 241 among staff (480 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 74 more cases from the previous day.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 444 cases reported among students and 101 cases among staff (250 individuals were not identified) — totaling 795 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 501 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Five schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 349 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of seven (three new child cases and four new staff cases).

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,910 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of two since the previous day. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

There are 80 current outbreaks in homes, an decrease of six.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 203 active cases among long-term care residents and 243 active cases among staff — down by 13 and up by 17 cases respectively in the last day.

Law to shield businesses that spread COVID-19 could benefit insurers, be harder on consumers

A new bill in Ontario could make it harder for consumers to sue a business that was involved in the transmission of COVID-19, lawyers say.

Bill 218, which Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey has dubbed the Supporting Ontario’s Recovery Act, proposes protecting people from legal action if they made a “good faith effort” to stop the spread of COVID-19 after March 17.

The biggest impact will be on the long-term care industry, notes Mohsen Seddigh, a lawyer at Sotos LLP. But the bill also has the potential to “wipe out” claims from patrons at other businesses, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

—With files from The Canadian Press

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.