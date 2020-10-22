Scarborough hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak after 6 patients test positive

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Another Toronto hospital has declared an outbreak of COVID-19.

The Scarborough Health Network says six patients are infected in one unit at its general hospital in the city’s east end.

A spokeswoman for the health network says the unit has been closed to admissions in order to protect patients and staff.

Leigh Duncan says enhanced infection prevention and control measures are in place in the affected unit.

Scarborough joins a growing list of Toronto hospitals that have declared an official outbreak, defined as two health-care-related cases of COVID-19 within 14 days.

St. Michael’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s Health Centre, Toronto Western Hospital and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health have also declared outbreaks among staff or patients.