Health

Scarborough hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak after 6 patients test positive

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2020 10:21 am
Click to play video 'Patients urged to not be afraid amid outbreaks at Toronto hospitals' Patients urged to not be afraid amid outbreaks at Toronto hospitals
WATCH ABOVE: At least four hospitals in Toronto are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, but the facilities and infection control specialists assure patients it is safe to seek treatment. Miranda Anthistle reports.

TORONTO — Another Toronto hospital has declared an outbreak of COVID-19.

The Scarborough Health Network says six patients are infected in one unit at its general hospital in the city’s east end.

Read more: Why coronavirus testing strategies are changing as numbers spike

A spokeswoman for the health network says the unit has been closed to admissions in order to protect patients and staff.

Leigh Duncan says enhanced infection prevention and control measures are in place in the affected unit.

Click to play video 'Toronto’s St. Michael’s Hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak' Toronto’s St. Michael’s Hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak
Toronto’s St. Michael’s Hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak

Scarborough joins a growing list of Toronto hospitals that have declared an official outbreak, defined as two health-care-related cases of COVID-19 within 14 days.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

St. Michael’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s Health Centre, Toronto Western Hospital and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health have also declared outbreaks among staff or patients.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
