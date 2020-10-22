Ontario reports 841 new coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 841 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 67,527.

Thursday’s case count is an increase from Wednesday which saw 790 new cases and Tuesday’s at 821. It also marks the second-highest case count ever recorded.

According to Thursday’s provincial report, 335 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 162 in Peel Region, 106 in York Region, 72 in Ottawa and 29 each in Durham and Halton regions.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 35 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,071 as nine more deaths were reported. Nine deaths were also reported on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said more than 38,900 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. The government has said it hoped to increase testing capacity to 50,000 per day by mid-October.

Ontario is reporting 841 cases of #COVID19 as nearly 38,900 tests were completed. Locally, there are 335 new cases in Toronto, 162 in Peel, 106 in York Region and 72 in Ottawa. There are 741 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 22, 2020

The per cent positivity for processed tests and positive cases in Thursday’s report was 2.1 per cent, down from yesterday’s at 2.4 and Tuesday’s at 3.4.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

However, there is currently a backlog of 34,784 tests that need results. A total of 4,785,832 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

32,426 people are male — an increase of 429 cases.

34,687 people are female — an increase of 417 cases.

6,627 people are 19 and under — an increase of 123 cases.

24,356 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 318 cases.

19,277 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 259 cases.

10,281 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 110 cases.

6,975 people are 80 and over — an increase of 33 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Story continues below advertisement

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

Meanwhile, 58,066 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 86 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 741 from the previous day.

Ontario has 270 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by 10 from the previous day), with 74 patients in an intensive care unit (up by three) and 48 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by one). All hospitalizations have, overall, increased over the last several weeks.

The newly reported numbers for Thursday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Wednesday for Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. Wednesday for the rest of the province.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,910 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of two since the previous day. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

There are 80 current outbreaks in homes, an decrease of six.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry also indicated there are currently 203 active cases among long-term care residents and 243 active cases among staff — down by 13 and up by 17 cases respectively in the last day.

More to come.

Advertisement