Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus: Ontario officials plead with young people to follow public health guidelines

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Coronavirus: Christine Elliott appeals to young people experiencing ‘COVID fatigue’
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario’s Deputy Minister and Health Minister Christine Elliott appealed to young people in the province, who she said are experiencing “COVID fatigue,” asking them to continue following public health guidance including wearing face masks and engaging in physical distancing, as well as maintaining only one “social circle.”

Ontario officials are pleading with young people in the province to follow public health guidelines amid recent instances of individuals in younger age groups contracting the novel coronavirus at social gatherings.

“You may feel you’re invincible and you’ll get through it,” Premier Doug Ford said.

“It’s not just about yourself getting through it. Yes, you’re healthy, you’re young. It’s about your parents and your other family members and your grandparents. That’s what you have to think about.”

Read more: More young people in Ontario are getting COVID-19. Why is this happening?

The province’s associate chief medical officer of health, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, said a recent spike of cases in Ottawa is directly connected to young people attending gatherings.

“The vast majority of these new cases are in people in their 20s and they are largely related to having attended private parties,” Yaffe said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a trend that we have seen over the last few weeks — more young people testing positive for COVID-19.”

Over the weekend, Ottawa reported a total of 35 cases and an additional 20 on Monday.

The number of active cases in the city sits at 118, which is double the amount from a week ago.

Read more: Ottawa sees 20 new coronavirus cases Monday, continuing weekend spike

The province reported a total of 135 cases on Monday, 52 of which were among those aged 20 to 39. Twenty-three cases were among those aged 19 and under.

Trending Stories

“It’s easy for people to forget that we’re still in a pandemic and to go back to what they used to do,” Yaffe said.

“You will see the effects of that.”

Officials said people must continue physical distancing with those outside of their social circle, wearing a mask when distancing isn’t possible, and washing their hands frequently.

Concerns have also been raised recently about the opening of indoor bars. Both the Ontario Medical Association and Toronto Mayor John Tory have expressed concerns with the rules regarding bars in Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan.

COVID-19 increase among young Albertans concerning: Hinshaw

Ontario’s medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, said Monday that local authorities are able to implement additional restrictions as need be and noted that different jurisdictions are having different experiences with regards to the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s opening up bars in the new normal. That means distancing,” he added.

— With files from Craig Lord

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario coronavirus casescoronavirus young people
