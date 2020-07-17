Calgary senior hospitalized after being struck by car

Send this page to someone via email

A 65-year-old Calgary man is in hospital in critical condition after being hit be a car in the northwest on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the man was hit at Crowfoot Circle and Crowfoot Crescent.

When officers first arrived, the man was unconscious.

He was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre and EMS said he had a broken pelvis and head injuries.

The drive of the car that struck him stayed at the scene, officials said.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision.

