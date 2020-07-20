Calgary senior dies days after being hit by car

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary senior who was hit by a car in a crosswalk on Friday died of his injuries Monday, according to a police news release.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on July 17 at 3:10 p.m. at Crowfoot Crescent N.W. and Crowfoot Gate N.W. Police initially reported the intersection as Crowfoot Crescent N.W. and Crowfoot Circle N.W.

An 87-year-old man — who police initially said was 65 — was walking south in a marked crosswalk across Crowfoot Crescent as a 2008 Toyota Camry, driven by a 78-year-old woman, was heading west on the road, police said.

“The woman failed to see the pedestrian in the crosswalk and struck him,” officers said, adding that the man had critical head injuries.

The driver was not injured.

Police said speed, drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash. The cause is still under investigation.

If you witnessed the collision, call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.