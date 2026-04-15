Snowfall warnings issued as another spring storm takes aim at southern Alberta

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Alberta may be officially almost a month into spring, but it will be feeling like winter again for people living in many communities in the southern part of the province with up to 30 centimetres of snow in the forecast.

Environment Canada has issued a “yellow” snowfall warning for a large area stretching from Banff to the Crownest Pass and east to the border with Saskatchewan, including the cities of Calgary and Red Deer.

View image in full screen The storm is forecast to move into the Calgary area on Wednesday afternoon, likely starting as rain before changing to snow and finally moving out of the area later on Thursday. Global News

“Snowstorms, we’re averaging one a week,” said Global Calgary traffic and weather specialist Leslie Horton.

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“It will move in later on today, probably starting with rain, starting with snow in the foothills moving into us, probably with rain that will be short-lived. It will turn into snow — and we are smack dab in the middle of it. Two to four centimetres today, 10 centimetres overnight and another five centimetres tomorrow.”

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Up to 30 centimetres of snow could fall in some areas before the storm moves out of the region on Thursday.

View image in full screen The “yellow” snowfall warning covers a large swath of southern Alberta, with the area around city of Calgary forecast to get the most precipitation. Global News

Environment Canada forecasts the precipitation to start as rain in many areas but change to snow as the temperature drops on Wednesday evening.

“Timing wavers a bit, but we could see it around lunchtime and it continues this afternoon, overnight tonight and into tomorrow,” added Horton.

“Will it stick around? Probably not. But if we get enough of it, it will start to pile on those roads.”

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The forecast high in Calgary on Wednesday is 7 C, but dropping to -9 C overnight and only getting up to about -4 C on Thursday before climbing back up to about 5 C on Friday and into the upper teens or low twenties early next week.

View image in full screen Any snow that does accumulate will likely be short-lived as temperatures are expected to climb back above freezing on Friday and into the high teens or low twenties by the weekend and into next week. Global News

Both Lethbridge and Edmonton are outside of the area included in the snowfall warning.

However, Edmonton could see some showers, flurries or periods of light snow Wednesday afternoon and evening, along with some flurries on Thursday.

Showers, flurries and the possibility of a thunderstorm are in the forecast for Lethbridge on Wednesday, along with periods of snow on Thursday.