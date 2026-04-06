Nasty Easter weekend weather leads to chaos on roads in Calgary area

Another spring snowfall, along with some freezing rain, helped make for some nasty driving conditions for many southern Alberta drivers on the Easter weekend.

Despite the day being a holiday for many Albertans, Calgary police responded to a total of 163 crashes, including 22 injury collisions, between midnight and noon on Easter Sunday and 67 more crashes, including three with injuries, between midnight and 8 a.m. on Monday.

View image in full screen Two people were sent to hospital with serious injuries and Calgary police shut down Crowchild Trail NW in both directions after a vehicle tumbled off the overpass at 16 Avenue Monday morning. Global News

A crash near the intersection of Crowchild Trail and 16 Avenue Northwest resulted in a vehicle tumbling off the overpass onto the road below.

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Two people were sent to hospital with serious injuries and police were forced to shut down both northbound and southbound Crowchild Trail for several hours during the morning rush, while emergency crews removed the vehicle, which was flipped over on its roof, from the roadway.

Another bad crash, involving four vehicles at the intersection of 85 Street and 144 Avenue Northwest, sent five people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and forced police to temporarily shut down 144 Avenue in both directions between 85 Street and Sarcee Trail.

View image in full screen Five people were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash involving four vehicles at the intersection of 85 Street and 144 Avenue Northwest around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Global News

Many of the crashes happened while the Calgary area was under both a freezing drizzle as well as a fog advisory for several hours Monday morning, making roads and sidewalks extremely slippery and reducing visibility.

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John Sibbins, a senior driving instruction with the Alberta Motor Association, said it’s important for drivers to be prepared for changing weather at this time of year — and drive to the conditions.

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“People do have that attitude (that) I’m a good driver. It’s the other drivers on the road that are causing collisions,” said Sibbins.

“So we have to take a step back if we’re thinking, yes, I am a good driver, but what can I do to help perhaps other drivers on the roads who aren’t as good as I am? What can I to help keep them safe on the route as well? So it’s always a case of making adjustments, accommodating, cooperating with other road users to do what you can to keep everybody safe on road,” added Sibbins.

While the snow may be unwelcome for many people, Global Calgary weather specialist MacKenzie Mazankowski said it shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“In Calgary and much of southern Alberta, the snowiest time of year is actually late winter into early spring rather than mid-winter.”

View image in full screen A graphy showing the normal monthly snowfall totals for the Calgary area. Global News

“March and April typically see the highest snowfall totals, often around 17 to just over 20 cm each. That’s because temperatures are still cold enough for snow but there is more moisture in the air,” said Mazankowski.

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“Early winter months like November and December are also relatively snowy, while January and February are usually drier and produce less snowfall than many people expect.”

Meanwhile, more snow is expected for Tuesday.

View image in full screen Another storm system, with more snow in the forecast, is expected to move through Alberta on Tuesday. Global News

“A fast-moving weather system is developing today, bringing snow that will move east across Alberta. The heaviest snow is expected farther north, roughly between Peace River and Cold Lake, with about 10-15 cm possible, though amounts could vary and may be higher near the B.C. border,” said Mazankowski.

“The forecast is uncertain about exactly where the heaviest snow will fall and whether bursts of heavier snow could develop (so) officials are holding off on expanding snowfall warnings for now. The Calgary region looks to be getting the heaviest amounts Tuesday morning, though we’re talking maybe a centimetre of snow.”

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View image in full screen Large parts of Alberta are already under a variety of weather warnings, advisories or a special weather statement for Tuesday. Global News

“Behind the system, a cold front could bring short periods of intense snowfall, especially in the mountains, and strong winds, with gusts up to about 70 km/h in parts of central Alberta and near Pincher Creek,” Mazankowski added.

The storm system is expected to move out of the area late Tuesday and the temperature for Friday and Saturday in Calgary is forecast to rebound into the mid-to-high teens.