Province planning to replace ‘Welcome to Alberta’ highway signs

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Travellers could soon be greeted by new Welcome to Alberta signs in the province.

The government is planning to replace its nearly two dozen square signs with placards shaped like the province.

A request for proposals provides details about the new shape, but what the signs will say is still up in the air.

Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen says it’s too early to know what the wording will be but it would offer a hearty welcome.

Signs currently read Welcome to Alberta and Wild Rose Country, with a picture of a small pink rose.

View image in full screen A sign on the Crowsnest Highway welcomes travellers from British Columbia to Alberta on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. Colin N. Perkel/ The Canadian Press

Last year, the government announced it would be dropping the Wild Rose Country phrase from licence plates in favour of the province’s official motto, Strong and Free.

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Dreeshen says the new welcome signs are to start going up over the summer.