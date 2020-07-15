2nd man charged in deadly hit and run that killed a Calgary teen

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a second man in connection to a deadly hit and run that that killed a 15-year-old boy on May 13.

The crash happened on 52 Street Northeast near 16 Avenue Northeast at around 2:30 a.m.

Police said a Buick Allure hit a Dodge Journey from behind, causing it to cross over the centre median and roll. One of the teenage boys in the Dodge, Ibaad Yar, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other teenage boys in the Dodge were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the Buick remained on scene for a short time before fleeing. Later in the day, it was located unoccupied in the Saddleridge area.

On May 29, the driver of the Buick, 37-year-old Udham Sandhu, was charged with second-degree murder and dangerous driving causing death.

On Wednesday, police said 39-year-old Mahipal Rajput has also been charged with second-degree murder.

Rajput is scheduled to appear in court on July 20.

Anyone with additional information on the collision is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.