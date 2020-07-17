Menu

Canada

Quebec manhunt: Missing father may be scavenging to survive in rural area, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Grieving mother speaks as Quebec manhunt intensifies
ABOVE: Grieving mother speaks as Quebec manhunt intensifies.

Quebec provincial police continue to search for the father of two young girls found dead last weekend in a rural area southwest of Quebec City.

Police say 44-year-old Martin Carpentier may be desperate and looking for materials to ensure his survival.

Read more: Martin Carpentier still alive, manhunt continues, Quebec police say

They say they have found evidence Carpentier was in a trailer in the area where police have focused their search since the bodies of Norah and Romy Carpentier, aged 11 and six, were discovered last Saturday.

They’re asking residents of Lotbiniere, Que., and surrounding areas west of Quebec City to check their cottages, trailers or buildings for signs of a break-in, such as missing or moved clothing, food or equipment.

Community mourns as the search continues for suspect in death of two young Quebec girls
Community mourns as the search continues for suspect in death of two young Quebec girls

Police are also suggesting citizens search in pairs or with a police escort and to call 911 if they see any signs of the missing man.

Investigators have said the girls and their father were believed to have been in a serious car crash on Highway 20 in St-Apollinaire, Que., last Wednesday, but there was nobody inside the vehicle when they arrived on scene.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Romy CarpentierMartin CarpentierQuebec manhuntmissing Quebec fatherNorah Carpantierpolice Martin CarpentierQuebec fatherSuete du Quebec
