Martin Carpentier still alive, manhunt continues, Quebec police say

Quebec provincial police are asking the public to help in their search for the 44-year-old father of Romy and Norah Carpentier, 6 and 11, who were found dead on Saturday.

According to a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) press release, investigators discovered new information on Wednesday that has led them to believe the young girls’ father, Martin Carpentier, is still alive.

The SQ indicated it had found evidence of Carpentier in a trailer around the Saint-Apollinaire and Saint-Agapit area, southwest of Quebec City, where a search has been ongoing for the past eight days.

“This leads us to believe that he may have been looking for material to ensure his survival,” the release indicated. “It is therefore possible that he moved to other chalets, outbuildings in the area, or more distant places in order to keep himself alive.”

Authorities said Carpentier is in “survival mode,” looking for any materials or food to keep him alive.

Police are asking residents of the Lotbinière municipality and surrounding areas to search their chalets, camps and trailers for possible traces of break-ins such as missing or moved equipment, laundry, food and living supplies.

Residents are being asked not to carry out checks alone, and police say assistance can be provided.

Police are asking anyone who sees Carpentier not to approach him and to call 911.

A days-long search for Norah and Romy came to an end on Saturday after they were found dead in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire. They were last seen with their father.

An Amber Alert was triggered for the girls, who were from nearby Lévis, Que., on Thursday. Police believe they were involved in a car crash the night before on Highway 20.

Autopsies were performed on the two girls, but police have declined to reveal the cause of death as long as Carpentier is at large.

A funeral will be held for the sisters next Monday afternoon in their hometown.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

