Canada

Search for father of deceased girls in Quebec enters 7th day

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 8:42 am
Locals on edge as intense Quebec manhunt enters six day
WATCH: Police in Quebec have expanded the search for Martin Carpentier, the father of two little girls found dead on July 11.

A manhunt for the father of two girls whose bodies were found in a wooded area southwest of Quebec City has entered its seventh day.

Quebec provincial police are still canvassing the woods and fields of Saint-Apollinaire, Que., for 44-year-old Martin Carpentier as of Wednesday morning.

The Sûreté du Québec issued a tweet late Tuesday night, saying the police operation was still underway in the area.

READ MORE: Search for father of girls found dead in Quebec complicated by terrain — experts

“Analysis of the information collected leads us to modify our strategy,” the police force said. “In order not to harm operations that are underway in the sector, we will only communicate with you if we have new information.”

The days-long search for Norah and Romy Carpentier, 11 and 6, came to an end on Saturday after they were found dead in the area. They were last seen with their father.

An Amber Alert was triggered for the pair, who were from nearby Levis, Que., on Thursday. Police believe the trio were involved in a car crash the night before on Highway 20.

Police are asking anyone who sees Martin Carpentier not to approach him and to call 911.

Martin Carpentier, 44, is shown in this undated police handout photo.
