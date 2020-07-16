Edmonton police warn of release of convicted sexual offender

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is warning the public of the release of a convicted sexual offender who they believe is of significant harm to the community.

Laverne Waskahat, 43, was recently released after serving a sentence for breaching a court order. Waskahat must follow a two-year probation order, police said, and will be supervised by a probation officer.

“Waskahat has a history of possessing, making and publishing child pornography involving male and female infants under three years of age,” Edmonton police said in a media release Tuesday evening.

“Waskahat is a risk to children when caring for them (i.e. while babysitting) and has also been known to take voyeuristic photos of infants in public.”

Earlier this week, Waskahat received a 13-month sentence followed by two years’ probation after pleading guilty in late May to three charges related to child pornography.

Waskahat pleaded guilty to violating a prohibition on using the internet unsupervised, possessing a computer and cellphones when under an order not to and possessing images of children when under conditions to not do so.

In court earlier this week, Waskahat received time served for the sentence. Alberta Justice said in a statement that it was a “contested sentencing hearing,” and the sentence was the judge’s decision.

Police believe Waskahat may try to associate with someone who has young kids “in order to groom them for offending behaviour.”

Waskahat was placed on a series of court-ordered conditions including:

To keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

To report to the probation officer as directed.

To attend for such assessment, treatment or counselling that the supervisor considers appropriate.

To reside at a residence approved by their supervisor and not to change that residence without the written approval of their supervisor.

A prohibition from attending a public park, a daycare centre, a school ground, a playground, or a community centre or public swimming area where persons under the age of 16 are present or can reasonably be expected to be present.

A prohibition from seeking, obtaining or continuing any employment or becoming or being a volunteer in a capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards persons under the age of 16 years.

A prohibition from having any contact, including communication by any means, with a person under the age of 16, unless it is done under the supervision of a person whom the court considers appropriate.

A prohibition from using the internet or other digital network, unless in accordance with conditions set by the court.

A prohibition from possessing any internet-capable device except as provided in the order.