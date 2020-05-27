Repeat child pornography offender pleads guilty in Edmonton court

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers.

An Alberta woman has plead guilty to three charges related to child pornography, less than a year after Edmonton police warned she was likely to re-offend.

Lavern Waskahat, who goes by Lauren Waskahat online, was in court Wednesday morning for a summary disposition.

Appearing via closed-circuit television, she pleaded guilty to three charges: violating a prohibition on using the internet unsupervised, possessing a computer and cellphones when under an order not to and possessing images of children when under conditions to not do so.

Court heard that Waskahat had previously been convicted of possessing and distributing child pornography and was sentenced to five years in jail.

READ MORE: Edmonton police warn public about release of convicted sex offender

In August 2019, Edmonton police warned of the release of Waskahat. They said she was a threat to commit “significant harm to the community and will commit another sexual offence against a child under the age of 16.”

Story continues below advertisement

They said she had history of possessing, making and publishing child pornography involving infants under three years old and that she was known to commit voyeurism in public bathrooms.

Upon her release from custody, a number of conditions were laid out, prohibiting Waskahat from doing things like being around children at a park or daycare.

Officers from the Behavioral Assessment Unit petitioned the court to add additional prohibitions, fearing Waskahat was going to re-offend.

In August 2019, the court ruled she could not access the internet unsupervised, and could not own a computer, cellphone or device with internet access, or an ability to take photos.

On Oct. 17, 2019, police officers spotted Waskahat using a cellphone and arrested her for violating her orders.

A search turned up a second cellphone and a laptop.

According to an agreed statement of facts, investigators found child pornography images on all three devices.

There were also a number of photos of diapers and diaper fetish search terms in the laptop’s search history.

Other search terms included things like “abuse baby,” “abuse newborn” and “newborn hit.”

Defense counsel has requested a Gladue report. Due to the limited number of court proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic, one can be completed more quickly than usual.

Story continues below advertisement

Waskahat is scheduled to return for sentencing on June 26.