Edmonton police warn public about release of convicted sex offender

Edmonton police are warning the public about the release of a convicted sex offender.

Police said they believe Laverne Waskahat is a threat to commit “significant harm to the community and will commit another sexual offence against a child under the age of 16.”

Police said Waskahat, who will be living in the Edmonton area, has a history of possessing, making and publishing child pornography involving infants under three years old.

“Waskahat has been known to offend against the children while in a position of care over the child (i.e. while babysitting) and has also been known to take voyeuristic photos in public of infants,” police said in a news release.

“Waskahat may try and associate with someone who has young children to groom them for her offending behaviour.”

Police said Waskahat has also been known to commit voyeurism in public bathrooms.

A series of court-ordered conditions have been placed on her, including:

Must not be within 100 metres of places where children under the age of 16 are likely to congregate

Must not be in the presence of children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by an approved adult aware of her criminal history

A 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily curfew

Not possess or consume alcohol or controlled and prescription drugs

Not be in a licensed premises other than dining room for the sole purpose of having a meal

Not possess drug paraphernalia

Not travel out of Edmonton without the approval of a supervisor or the Provincial Court of Alberta

Not possess or view images of children

Anyone with information about any potential breaches of conditions by Waskahat is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.