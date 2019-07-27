Convicted violent offender released; Edmonton police issue warning

Edmonton police issued a public safety warning on Saturday alerting people that Matthew Marty Powder, a convicted violent offender, had been released and would be living in the area.

In a news release, the Edmonton Police Service said it “has reasonable grounds to believe he is a risk of significant harm to the public and will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community.”

Powder will be living in the Edmonton area, police said.

He has a history of violent offences causing bodily harm to both men and women, known and unknown to him, in addition to using weapons while committing offences, EPS said in a news release.

“Powder’s risk for violence increases significantly while under the influence of any intoxicants,” police said.

The police force is seeking a recognizance order on Powder and he will be monitored by the EPS Behavioural Assessment Unit.

He has been placed under a series of court-ordered conditions, including:

Curfew from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Shall not purchase, possess or consume alcohol nor any drug on the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act list, including cannabis or prescription drugs not prescribed to him.

Shall not be in any licensed premise or liquor store.

Shall not possess any drug paraphernalia.

Must not travel outside the city of Edmonton without written approval.

Must not possess any weapons.

Must not be in a dating relationship or “any friendships with females” until her identity has been disclosed to his supervisor.

Police are issuing this warning after careful deliberation and considering privacy concerns because they believe it’s in the public interest to inform the members of the community.

“The intent of this process is to enable citizens to take suitable precautionary measures,” EPS said. “Releasing this information is not intended to encourage people to engage in any form of vigilante action.”

Anyone with information about any potential breaches of these conditions by Powder can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.