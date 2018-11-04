Edmonton Police warn the public about violent offender Jared Soosay’s release

Police are warning the public about a convicted violent offender who plans to reside in the Edmonton area once he’s released from custody.

Jared Soosay, 22, has a history of violent offences, including sexual violence.

Police are warning the public of his release because they believe he may commit another violent offence against someone in the community.

Police believe his risk to reoffend increases under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Soosay, who also goes by the name Jared Omeasoo, must abide by a number of conditions including a curfew and staying away from drugs and alcohol.

On Aug. 23, Edmonton police asked for the public’s help in locating Soosay, who police warned posed a “high risk to offend violently” and “has been known to carry weapons.” He was arrested two weeks later.

Soosay will be monitored by the EPS Behavioural Assessment Unit.

Anyone with information about any potential breaches of the conditions by Soosay is asked to contact Edmonton Police at 780-423-4567.