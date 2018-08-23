Crime
August 23, 2018 11:52 pm

Edmonton police ask public for help finding man wanted for breach of recognizance, say he poses ‘high risk to offend violently’

By Online journalist  Global News

The Edmonton Police Service says Jared Owen Soosay is wanted on three counts of breach of recognizance.

The Edmonton Police Service has released a photo of a 21-year-old man wanted on three counts of breach of recognizance with the hope a member of the public will spot him — but people are warned not to approach the man if they see him.

In a news release issued Thursday night, police said Jared Owen Soosay poses a “high risk to offend violently” and “has been known to carry weapons.”

Soosay is five-foot-eight and 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Soosay’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 780.423.4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

