Edmonton police ask public for help finding man wanted for breach of recognizance, say he poses ‘high risk to offend violently’
The Edmonton Police Service has released a photo of a 21-year-old man wanted on three counts of breach of recognizance with the hope a member of the public will spot him — but people are warned not to approach the man if they see him.
In a news release issued Thursday night, police said Jared Owen Soosay poses a “high risk to offend violently” and “has been known to carry weapons.”
Soosay is five-foot-eight and 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Soosay’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 780.423.4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
