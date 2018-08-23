Police locate ‘violent’ and ‘dangerous’ inmate who escaped from Edmonton Institution for Women

An inmate who escaped from the Edmonton Institution for Women has been found and arrested about 22 hours after police issued a plea for help from the public as they looked to track her down.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service confirmed to Global News that Samantha Towedo had been found.

They later said she was arrested by officers at a commercial complex in the area of 118 Street and 104 Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. Towedo was spotted standing outside a business.

She was able to break out of the west-end correctional facility by climbing over a fence on Wednesday night, police said.

Police said Towedo is a “violent offender and is considered dangerous.”