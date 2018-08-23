Police ask public for help finding ‘violent’ and ‘dangerous’ inmate who escaped from Edmonton Institution for Women

Police are asking the public for help as they try to locate a 34-year-old inmate who escaped from the Edmonton Institution for Women on Wednesday night.

At about 7:50 p.m., Samantha Towedo was able to break out of the west-end correctional facility by climbing over a fence, police said in a news release.

The facility is located at 111 Avenue and 178 Street and police said Towedo was last seen running east towards 176 Street.

“She is a violent offender and is considered dangerous,” police said of the escapee.

Towedo is about five-foot-five and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing black runners, black shorts and a black tank top.

Anyone with information about Towedo’s whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780.423.4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 or online.