Violent sexual offender released, to live in Edmonton area: police

Police are warning the public of the release of a violent sexual offender who will live in the Edmonton area.

Gregory Ottertail, 40, is a convicted sexual offender. Police believe he will commit another violent or sexual offence and wanted to warn the public.

The purpose for releasing this information is for public safety, not to encourage vigilante action.

Ottertail was released on a number of court-ordered conditions, which include:

A daily curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

He must abstain from the possession or consumption of alcohol and drugs

He must not be found in any place whose primary source of income is the sale or consumption of alcohol (bars, taverns, nightclubs, lounges, liquor stores)

He must not leave Edmonton without the approval of his supervisor

He must not be in possession of any weapons, including knives

He must report any intimate relationships to his supervisor

Police said Ottertail will be monitored by the EPS Behavioral Assessment Unit.