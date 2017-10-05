Violent sexual offender released, to live in Edmonton area: police
A A
Police are warning the public of the release of a violent sexual offender who will live in the Edmonton area.
Gregory Ottertail, 40, is a convicted sexual offender. Police believe he will commit another violent or sexual offence and wanted to warn the public.
The purpose for releasing this information is for public safety, not to encourage vigilante action.
Ottertail was released on a number of court-ordered conditions, which include:
- A daily curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- He must abstain from the possession or consumption of alcohol and drugs
- He must not be found in any place whose primary source of income is the sale or consumption of alcohol (bars, taverns, nightclubs, lounges, liquor stores)
- He must not leave Edmonton without the approval of his supervisor
- He must not be in possession of any weapons, including knives
- He must report any intimate relationships to his supervisor
Police said Ottertail will be monitored by the EPS Behavioral Assessment Unit.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Editor's Picks
B.C. mosque removes link to anti-Semitic website following questions
TransCanada's Energy East: Not enough oil for that pipeline, analysts say
Bill Morneau's former firm could benefit from his decisions on overseas tax treaties
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.