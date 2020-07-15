Menu

Canada

Cineplex won’t open movie theatres Friday as Ontario regions move into Stage 3

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 10:23 am
Cineplex Odeon Theatre at Dundas Square in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
Cineplex Odeon Theatre at Dundas Square in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

Cineplex says its employees “aren’t in a position” to open movie theatres in Ontario on Friday even though the government has announced indoor establishments can reopen in most of the province as part of its Stage 3 reopening plan amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement to Global News, a Cineplex spokesperson said the company welcomes the news but is still reviewing what’s being proposed by the province.

“While we are certainly excited for the day our operations can resume, our top priority has always been the health and safety of our employees and guests and ensuring that their time with us is safe, comfortable and welcoming,” Sarah Van Lange, executive director of communications for Cineplex, said.

Read more: Ontario reopening Stage 3 — Gathering limit increasing as indoor dining, gyms permitted to reopen

On Monday, the Ford government announced that 24 of the 34 public health units across Ontario can move into Stage 3. Regions not included are those in the Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton, Niagara, Haldimand-Norfolk, Lambton and Windsor-Essex.

In mid-March, Cineplex closed all movie theatres across the province, including those in Ontario, amid coronavirus concerns.

Cineplex said it does not have a date for when its movie theatres will reopen.

Cinemas take safety precautions as they reopen their doors
Cinemas take safety precautions as they reopen their doors
