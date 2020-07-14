Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Two arrested after shots fired at downtown Winnipeg business

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 7:05 pm
A Winnipeg police cruiser.
A Winnipeg police cruiser. Elisha Dacey / Global News

A pair of men are facing charges after a business was shot at in Winnipeg’s downtown area Friday.

The police service says officers, along with the Tactical Support Team and K9 unit, were dispatched to Sargent Avenue and Edmonton Street at 11:30 p.m. after a report two men had shot at a nearby “food business.”

Two men were quickly taken into custody nearby.

Read more: Charges laid after loaded handgun found in raid puts Winnipeg police on hunt for weapon’s origin

Officers say they found a sawed-off .30-30 break-action rifle and a spent bullet casing in one of the men’s backpacks.

Trending Stories

No one was injured during the incident.

Reggie Ian Houle, 31, and Courtney Douglas Wandowich, 33, both from Winnipeg, are facing a list of charges including discharging a firearm with intent; carrying a concealed weapon; and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

Both remain in custody.

Hours-long standoff unfolds in Winnipeg early Friday morning
Hours-long standoff unfolds in Winnipeg early Friday morning
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PolicewinnipegWinnipeg Police ServiceFirearmGun CrimeDowntown WinnipegMajor Crimes UnitConcealed WeaponProhibited weaponbusiness shotdischarge with intent
Flyers
More weekly flyers