Two arrested after shots fired at downtown Winnipeg business

A pair of men are facing charges after a business was shot at in Winnipeg’s downtown area Friday.
The police service says officers, along with the Tactical Support Team and K9 unit, were dispatched to Sargent Avenue and Edmonton Street at 11:30 p.m. after a report two men had shot at a nearby “food business.”
Two men were quickly taken into custody nearby.
Read more: Charges laid after loaded handgun found in raid puts Winnipeg police on hunt for weapon’s origin
Officers say they found a sawed-off .30-30 break-action rifle and a spent bullet casing in one of the men’s backpacks.
No one was injured during the incident.
Reggie Ian Houle, 31, and Courtney Douglas Wandowich, 33, both from Winnipeg, are facing a list of charges including discharging a firearm with intent; carrying a concealed weapon; and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.
Both remain in custody.
Comments