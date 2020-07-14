Less than 1% of coronavirus tests coming back positive in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Over the past week, only .006 per cent of all tests for the novel coronavirus have come back positive, according to numbers released by Waterloo Public Health.

The agency says 3,532 tests have been conducted in the area over the past week, with 21 coming back positive.

To put this in perspective, the Ontario daily positive testing rate on July 13 was 0.8 per cent, according to Public Health Ontario.

Florida, which is currently one of the largest coronavirus hotspots around the globe, has seen 18.7 per cent of its tests come back positive over the past week, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

The state of New York, which is trending downwards, has seen one per cent of tests return positive over the past week.

4:44 COVID-19 transmission controversies: can the virus can be airborne? COVID-19 transmission controversies: can the virus can be airborne?

Overall, since testing began, three per cent of tests in Waterloo Region have come back positive.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Waterloo Public Health announced two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, raising the total number of cases in the area to 1,346.

There was also a new active outbreak declared at PeopleCare Hilltop Manor after an employee tested positive for the virus.

It is the second outbreak that has been declared at the Cambridge long-term care home.

One more person was also cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases to 1,179.

Story continues below advertisement

There were no new deaths reported in the region, leaving the COVID-19-related death toll at 118, including 95 residents of long-term care homes. There have been two COVID-19-related deaths recorded in the region this month.

There are 49 active COVID-19 cases remaining in Waterloo Region.

The province reported 111 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 36,950.

The death toll in the province also rose by one to 2,723.