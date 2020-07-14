‘Empire’ actor Bryshere Gray arrested on domestic violence charges

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This article may be triggering for some readers. Please read at your own discretion.

Empire actor Bryshere Gray was arrested over the weekend in Arizona on accusations of abusing his wife, police said.

The Goodyear Police Department said 26-year-old Gray, who played Hakeem Lyon on Empire, was booked into jail Sunday.

“Goodyear Police responded to a 911 call that an adult female victim had been allegedly assaulted at her Goodyear home by her husband, who she identified as Bryshere Gray, an actor on the TV series Empire,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

The woman had visible injuries when she flagged someone down at a local gas station to ask for help near Gray’s home in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear, saying her husband had assaulted her for several hours, police said. She told emergency responders that Gray had strangled her, and she was taken to a hospital, authorities said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Goodyear Police Department’s Facebook post said the woman was “treated and released for her non life-threatening injuries.”

“Goodyear Detectives and Victim’s Advocate continued to assist her after her discharge from the hospital.”

0:39 Former ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett indicted in Chicago Former ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett indicted in Chicago

The woman had “numerous visible injuries” on her body and alleged that Gray strangled her to the point where she once lost consciousness, according to a press release.

“Goodyear Police responded to the Goodyear residence located in the 13000 block of S. 176th Lane, Goodyear, in an effort to contact Gray, but he refused to come out and speak with officers,” the Facebook post read.

The post added that the Goodyear SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called out to assist and Grey was taken into custody without incident just after 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on domestic violence charges.”

Gray appeared in all 102 episodes of Empire, which ran for six seasons on Fox, and aired its series finale in April.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

Are you or someone you know experiencing abuse? Visit the Department of Justice’s Victim Services Directory for a list of support services in your area.

Women, trans and non-binary people can find an additional list of resources here.

—With files from The Associated Press

Story continues below advertisement