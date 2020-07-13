Jada Pinkett Smith says she was in an ‘entanglement’ with August Alsina

WARNING: This post contains explicit language.

Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed she was romantically involved with singer August Alsina during Friday’s episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk with her husband Will Smith.

In a one-on-one conversation, Pinkett Smith, 48, said she was reluctantly discussing recent comments made by Alsina, 27, because of the public speculation they provoked.

“This is a very personal journey that became very public for whatever reason,” Pinkett Smith said.

“So what happened, Jada?” Smith asked his wife.

Pinkett Smith said what started as a friendship and a family effort to help Alsina with his health about four years ago became a “different kind of entanglement” at a time when she and Smith thought their marriage was over.

“When Aug first came around, he was really sick, and the outpouring from our family was initially about his health,” Smith said.

Pinkett Smith said that she was going through a “difficult time” with Smith after meeting Alsina.

“I was done with your a–. I was done with you,” Smith said while laughing.

“We broke up,” Pinkett Smith added.

Smith said they decided that they were going to “separate for a period of time” and they were both going to figure out how to make themselves happy.

“And then what did you do, Jada?” Smith asked.

“I got into a different kind of entanglement with August,” Pinkett Smith said.

She continued: “One thing I want to clear up that was swirling around in the press was you kind of giving permission. The only person that can give permission in that certain circumstance is myself. But what August was probably trying to communicate… I think he wanted to make it clear that he’s not a homewrecker.”

“I think you need to say clearly what happened. You and I decided we were going to take our space, and what happened?” Smith said to Pinkett Smith.

“Yeah, and then I got into an entanglement with August; that’s what I said,” Pinkett Smith said to her husband.

“An entanglement? A relationship,” Smith said, telling her to be more specific, alluding to the Facebook Watch show’s dedication to candid discussion.

“It was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken. In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of herself,” she said. “And luckily enough, you and I were going through a process of healing in a much different manner. I would definitely say we did everything possible to get away from each other only to realize that that wasn’t possible.”

Smith asked Pinkett Smith what she was “looking for” during her relationship with Alsina.

“I just wanted to feel good. It had been so long since I felt good and it was really a joy to just help heal somebody,” she said.

Pinkett Smith said she learned “so much about myself” while she was in a relationship with Alsina and was able to “do some really deep healing.”

“As I came through and started to realize certain things about you and I, he decided to break all communication with me,” she said, noting that she hasn’t talked to him since.

Pinkett Smith said it seemed “strange” that Alsina had brought up the relationship now because it was “so long ago,” but she’s “grateful” for the journey she’s had with Smith.

“I feel like there are a lot of couples who go through those periods and a lot of couples that have to separate and think it’s over. One thing I’ll say about you and I is that there’s never been secrets,” Pinkett Smith said.

She said she’s grateful that they’ve gotten to a place of “unconditional love.”

“Yes, because I wasn’t sure I was ever going to speak to you again. The fact that I’m speaking to you again is a miracle,” Smith said in response.

Pinkett Smith said that you have to “go through some sh– to get some answers.”

“There’s a real power in knowing somebody’s riding with you no matter what, and you really can’t know that until you go through some stuff. I don’t want to go through this no more,” Smith said. “I’ma get you back first.”

“I think you’ve gotten me back. I think we’re good on that, OK,” Pinkett Smith said.

Smith said that’s “probably true.”

“And I don’t think it’s about getting anybody back,” Pinkett Smith said.

“No, for me, it is,” Smith said.

Pinkett Smith said: “OK, I’ll give you that petty sh– if that’s what you want.”

At one point in the conversation, they echoed each other, saying: “We ride together. We die together. Bad marriage for life,” an allusion to a catchphrase in Smith’s Bad Boys franchise.

“I told you the first year we were married that I could love you through anything,” Smith said.

The pair have been married since 1997 and have two children together: Jaden, 22, and Willow, 19. Smith also has another son, Trey, 27, from a previous marriage.

Pinkett Smith’s latest episode of Red Table Talk set a new record for the most views in 24 hours for a Facebook Watch original episode, with more than 15 million views reported in less than a day.

Alsina spoke publicly about being involved with Pinkett Smith at the beginning of July, saying he received Smith’s “blessing” for the relationship.

Alsina, 27, sat down with The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee during the promotional run for his new album The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy and shared details of his relationship with Pinkett Smith, 48.

In his interview with Yee, Alsina wanted to clear his name when it came to allegations about the relationship.

“People can have whatever ideas that they like. But what I’m not OK with is my character being in question …” he said around the 16:30 mark of the interview.

“Contrary to what some people may believe, I’m not a troublemaker. I don’t like drama. Drama actually makes me nauseous. I also don’t think that it’s ever important for people to know what I do, who I sleep with, who I date, right? But in this instance, there are so many people who are side-eyeing me,” he continued.

“I’ve lost money, friendships, relationships behind it. And I think it’s because people don’t necessarily know the truth. But I’ve never done anything wrong. I love those people (the Smiths) … They are beautiful people,” Alsina added.

The Kissin’ on My Tattoos singer said he met Pinkett Smith when her son Jaden Smith introduced them in 2015. He said he went on a family trip with them to Hawaii in 2016 and also attended the BET Awards with her in 2017.

He said their relationship was not a secret from the Smith family and that he sat down with Smith, 51, who allegedly gave him his “blessing,” suggesting Smith and Pinkett Smith are in an open relationship.

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership, that they have spoken on several times, not involving romanticism,” Alsina said. “He gave me his blessing.”

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to (the relationship), I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody,” Alsina continued. “And I really loved a person. I experienced that and I know what that feels like — and some people never get that in this lifetime. So I know that I am completely blessed.”

— With files from the Associated Press