Jada Pinkett Smith denies she had an affair with Will Smith’s ‘blessing’

Jada Pinkett Smith has denied singer August Alsina’s claims that they were in a years-long relationship while she was married to Will Smith.

After Alsina spoke publicly about being allegedly involved with Pinkett Smith and even received Smith’s “blessing” for the relationship, Pinkett Smith’s reps issued a statement calling the claims “absolutely not true.”

Alsina, 27, sat down with The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee during the promotional run for his new album The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy and shared details of his alleged relationship with Pinkett Smith, 48.

Rumours about Pinkett Smith and Alsina began in 2019 after he released a song called Nunya, which included lines such as: “You got me feeling like it was an act, you’re just an actress/Putting on a show ’cause you don’t want the world to know.” The music video also included a picture of a text message from someone named “Koren,” which is Pinkett Smith’s middle name.

In his interview with Yee, Alsina wanted to clear his name when it came to the allegations of the rumoured relationship.

“People can have whatever ideas that they like. But what I’m not OK with is my character being in question …” he said around the 16:30 mark of the interview.

“Contrary to what some people may believe, I’m not a troublemaker. I don’t like drama. Drama actually makes me nauseous. I also don’t think that it’s ever important for people to know what I do, who I sleep with, who I date, right? But in this instance, there are so many people who are side-eyeing me,” he continued.

“I’ve lost money, friendships, relationships behind it. And I think it’s because people don’t necessarily know the truth. But I’ve never done anything wrong. I love those people (the Smiths) … They are beautiful people,” Alsina added.

The Kissin’ On My Tattoos singer said he met Pinkett Smith when her son Jaden Smith introduced them in 2015. He said he went on a family trip with them to Hawaii in 2016 and also attended the BET Awards with her in 2017.

He said that their relationship was not a secret from the Smith family and he sat down with Smith, 51, who allegedly gave him his “blessing,” suggesting Smith and Pinkett Smith are in an open relationship.

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership, that they have spoken on several times, not involving romanticism,” Alisina said. “He gave me his blessing.”

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to [the relationship], I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody,” Alsina continued. “And I really loved a person. I experienced that and I know what that feels like — and some people never get that in this lifetime. So I know that I am completely blessed.”

“And this conversation is difficult because it is so much, that it would be hard for people to understand but once it starts to affect me and my livelihood, I have to speak up about my truth,” Alsina added.

When Yee asked Alsina if he was “disappointed” that Pinkett Smith never publicly acknowledged rumours about them, he said, “I really can’t even get into the thought of that because I am only responsible for myself, right? And I am only responsible for what I do. When I am repressing and suppressing things and it starts to affect me. I have to address it. I just always stay solid because I never want to be the person to start confusion.”

He said that walking away from his alleged relationship with Pinkett Smith almost “killed” him.

“Walking away from it butchered me … It almost killed me. Not almost. It did—it pushed me into being another person … It broke me down … It probably will be the hardest thing I ever had to experience in this lifetime. It’s difficult because I never want to be the person to cause confusion or step on toes, but I want to honour myself and I want to honour my authenticity. And if honouring my authenticity means you hate me, stone me, shoot me, crucify me, whatever, bury me an honest man.”

Pinkett Smith married the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star in 1997. The couple share son Jaden, 21, and daughter Willow Smith, 19. Smith is also father to son Trey Smith, 27, from his marriage to ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

Alsina has not responded to Pinkett Smith’s denial of the alleged relationship.