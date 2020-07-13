Benjamin Keough, grandson of Elvis Presley, dies at 27

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains sensitive content. Discretion advised.

Lisa Marie Presley‘s son, Benjamin Keough, has died. He was 27.

Presley’s representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement Sunday that she was “heartbroken” after learning about the death of her son. He is the grandson of the late Elvis Presley.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” Widynowski says. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Presley had Keough and actor Riley Keough, 31, with her ex-husband Danny Keough. She also has twins from another marriage.

TMZ reports that Keough died of an apparent suicide Sunday in Calabasas, Calif.

In 2012, Presley revealed that she got a matching tattoo with her son Keough that was a Celtic eternity knot placed in the same location.

@sarahumanature It is a Celtic eternity knot. Ben (my son) and I got it together in the same place on Mothers Day 3 years ago. — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) May 5, 2012

One of Presley’s most recent Instagram posts features her children. “Mama Lion with cubs,” she captioned the photo.

Presley said that people were struck over her son’s resemblance to her father Elvis in October 2012 backstage at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.

“He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage!” she told CMT. “Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny. Sometimes I am overwhelmed when I look at him.”

Nancy Sinatra tweeted her condolences to Presley, writing: “I have known you since before your mama gave birth to you, never dreaming you would have pain like this in your life. I’m so very sorry.”

Sweet, sweet princess, what a terrible tragedy. @LisaPresley I have known you since before your mama gave birth to you, never dreaming you would have pain like this in your life. I'm so very sorry. 💔😢 I'm here. — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) July 12, 2020

Many others took to Twitter to send their condolences once news of his passing spread.

RIP Ben Keough… My heart is literally broken for Lisa Marie Presley & her entire family.. 😢💔 This is Devastating. pic.twitter.com/61ZxrSx9HI — Lauren Marie (@LMShortstuff) July 12, 2020

RIP Ben. Praying for Lisa, his sisters, and the entire Presley-Keough family. So heartbreaking. May he be at peace now. pic.twitter.com/owt55Axxyz — ɹǝʞlɐʍuooɯ (@king__mjj) July 13, 2020

Elvis Presley’s 27 year old grandson Benjamin Keough has sadly passed away! His mother Lisa Marie is inconsolable and devastated. Our condolences with the entire family. Rest in peace Ben! ❤️ this is heartbreaking news! ❤️ #benjaminkeough #lisamariepresley #ElvisPresley pic.twitter.com/4fJbvuvlwz — Hollywood Insider (@Hollywdinsdr) July 13, 2020

I just found out that Benjamin Keough (Lisa Marie's son and Elvis's grandson) has passed away at the age of 27. My thoughts and prayers are with Lisa, Danny Keough, Riley Keough, Harper & Finley Lockwood, Priscilla Presley and the rest of the family. Rest in peace, Ben. 🙏😢💔 pic.twitter.com/9jplbBtygQ — AO98 (@aoswell12) July 12, 2020

So sad to wake up to the news that Elvis’s grandson, Benjamin Keough, has passed away 😢 just tragic. A beautiful soul gone too soon. RIP Benjamin. Sending our love & prayers to the Presley family 💔🙏🏼 #Elvis — Ben’s Chicks (@chicks_ben) July 13, 2020

Here one day

Gone one night.

RIP Ben Keough 🖤 — WheresTheTrainStationTho? (@HRHKingMJJ) July 12, 2020

Benjamin Keough and his grandfather pic.twitter.com/KmVjNqidcC — Evade (@violet_skyx) July 13, 2020

Rest in Paradise Ben Keough.

Fly high beautiful with your Grandfather🙏🏽

Both gone WAY too soon. We love you Lisa Marie and we are here for you and your daughter. pic.twitter.com/K8TlfdA7zg — Sabryia🐉 (@_siilah) July 13, 2020

sad news… this is really the worst year ever… fly high ben keough, may you rest in peace with elvis, your grandpa. #ripbenjaminkeough pic.twitter.com/g4HLMxMgxk — gabriela (@infinityongaby) July 13, 2020

Very sad news today about the passing of Ben Keough. My prayers to his mother Lisa Marie, and all of the Presley and Keough families. 🙏 — Eddie Austin (@KingLawlerfan) July 13, 2020

IM ADDING THIS NEW POST SO U MAY LEAVE YOUR CONDOLENCES, LOVE & SUPPORT 4 BOTH THE KEHOUGH & PRESLEY FAMILIES 4 THEIR SUDDEN & TERRIBLE LOSS! I HUMBLY APOLOGIZE IF I SAID ANYTHING N MY 1ST POST THAT WASNT PROPERLY REPORTED. MY HEART IS TORN, IM OVERWHELMED W GRIEF/LOSS N MY LIFE! pic.twitter.com/ZAi4OOGaVq — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) July 13, 2020

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

⁠— With files from the Associated Press

