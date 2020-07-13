Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Entertainment

Benjamin Keough, grandson of Elvis Presley, dies at 27

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 9:57 am
Lisa Marie Presley and son Benjamin Keough.
Lisa Marie Presley and son Benjamin Keough. Instagram/@LisaMPresley

Warning: This story contains sensitive content. Discretion advised.

Lisa Marie Presley‘s son, Benjamin Keough, has died. He was 27.

Presley’s representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement Sunday that she was “heartbroken” after learning about the death of her son. He is the grandson of the late Elvis Presley.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” Widynowski says. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Read more: Meet Austin Butler, the actor playing Elvis Presley in upcoming biopic

Presley had Keough and actor Riley Keough, 31, with her ex-husband Danny Keough. She also has twins from another marriage.

TMZ reports that Keough died of an apparent suicide Sunday in Calabasas, Calif.

In 2012, Presley revealed that she got a matching tattoo with her son Keough that was a Celtic eternity knot placed in the same location.

One of Presley’s most recent Instagram posts features her children. “Mama Lion with cubs,” she captioned the photo.

Mama Lion with cubs ❤️🖤💚💙🦁🥰

Presley said that people were struck over her son’s resemblance to her father Elvis in October 2012 backstage at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.

“He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage!” she told CMT. “Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny. Sometimes I am overwhelmed when I look at him.”

Read more: Naya Rivera — ‘Glee’ cast, other celebrities share messages after lake disappearance

Nancy Sinatra tweeted her condolences to Presley, writing: “I have known you since before your mama gave birth to you, never dreaming you would have pain like this in your life. I’m so very sorry.”

Many others took to Twitter to send their condolences once news of his passing spread.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868  all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

⁠— With files from the Associated Press

