Quarantine order issued for South Okanagan farm after 2 COVID-19 cases confirmed

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health has ordered three dozen temporary foreign workers and another nine individuals working on a South Okanagan farm to quarantine.

The health authority said Monday there were two positive COVID-19 cases on Oliver’s Krazy Cherry Fruit Company farm.

One case involved a temporary foreign worker, who is now isolating in a location off the farm, according to Interior Health. The other individual is self-isolating at home in the community.

“The cause of illness in the two positive cases has not been determined but both individuals are presumed to have acquired it in B.C.,” Interior Health said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“The temporary foreign worker went through the 14-day self-isolation program and tested negative for COVID-19 before starting to work at the farm.”

Those who have been placed under quarantine are restricted from leaving the farm, and access to the property is restricted with the exception of essential supply deliveries, according to the health authority.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The health authority said the risk of exposure to the general public from the farm is considered low.