‘Mini-ceremonies’ offered at Okanagan wineries in wake of cancelled weddings

Send this page to someone via email

It is being called “National Elopement Vineyard Day,” and it could be the solution to cancelled or postponed weddings as a result of the global pandemic.

Arterra Wines Canada, which operates a number of wineries across Canada, including three in the Okanagan, is offering what it describes as “mini-monies,” or mini-ceremonies.

The mini-ceremony includes a two-hour package at a select winery complete with a marriage officiant, a photographer, wedding confections, charcuterie platter, set-up and VQA wine.

“While traditional wedding plans may have been stifled, we’re here to help couples achieve their dreams in a safe, uncomplicated way that is still breathtaking and unforgettable,” said Andrea Hunt, EVP marketing at Arterra Wines Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Up to 20 guests can attend with social distancing guidelines in place, with the full-wedding package being marketed at $1,999 per couple.

“These simple yet elegant options at the estates offer a wonderful and memorable backdrop for nuptials, helping brides and grooms tie the knot despite these exceptional times,” said Hunt.

The elopement day is scheduled for Saturday, August 1.

In the Okanagan, the mini ceremonies are being held at Sumac Ridge, Nk’Mip Cellars and See Ya Later Ranch.

“To help engage brides and grooms that would have otherwise had larger ceremonies and weddings this year,” said Serena Schlueter, guest experience manager at See Ya Later Ranch in Okanagan Falls, when asked what it’s all about.

1:40 Coronavirus: ‘Microweddings’ trend gaining in popularity Coronavirus: ‘Microweddings’ trend gaining in popularity

In addition to the 20 guests that can attend in person, other would-be attendees can join in on the nuptials virtually.

Story continues below advertisement

Couples interested in saying their “I dos” on Aug. 1 can call the wineries directly to book a spot.

“It’s your one-stop shop. You show up in your dress and we do the rest,” said Lindsey Matthews, wedding coordinator at See Ya Later Ranch.

See Ya Later Ranch is already getting enough interest that it’s already planning to add Sept. 6 as a second day for the mini ceremonies.