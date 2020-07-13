Possible COVID-19 case shuts down Oliver town hall

Send this page to someone via email

Oliver’s town hall has closed temporarily due to a possible case of COVID-19.

“It’s precautionary,” Cathy Cowan, the town’s chief administrative officer said. “You have to err on the side of caution.”

Cowan said she made the decision to close first thing Monday morning after a staff member reported feeling unwell.

“One of our staff members was not feeling well,” Cowan added. “The staff member did call 811 and was advised to look into having the test done.”

Cowan told Global News that at this point the closure is indefinite.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We’re awaiting the results and if we have to, we will continue to stay closed and if staff have to self isolate, that’s what will happen,” Cowan said. We’ll be following the protocol of the provincial government.”

Story continues below advertisement

All town services are still being provided despite the closure.

“We are still fully able to assist the public by phone or email and any bill payments can be done through E-transfer or the banks,” Cowan said. “Contact us by phone of course, they can drop payments off through the mail slot too.”

The town’s critical and essential services, including fire services, drinking water and wastewater treatment, enforcement of bylaws, recycling and garbage collection will all continue.

In addition, council meetings are going back to being conducted virtually for now.