COVID-19 outbreak at B.C. jail declared over, federal prison outbreak grows: Dr. Bonnie Henry

An outbreak of COVID-19 at an Okanagan jail, declared by B.C. health officials on April 2, was declared over on April 20.

“Outbreaks have been declared over at six facilities, in addition to the provincial Okanagan Correctional Centre,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said during her briefing on Monday.

An inmate tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility north of Oliver and was immediately isolated from the general population, according to B.C. health officials.

In the weeks that followed, Dr. Henry said those who had possible contact with the inmate were also tested and all results were negative for the virus.

At the Mission Institution, a medium-security federal prison located 67 km east of Vancouver, the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow.

“There are now 75 cases of COVID-19 associated with the Mission Institution federal correctional centre,” Dr. Henry said. “Fraser Health officials continue to work with Correction Services Canada to manage this outbreak.

Among the 75 cases, 64 inmates and 11 staff are affected, she said.

The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers called for more control measures and better communication on April 18 to help curb the outbreak

The prison remains on lockdown, according to the union.