Coronavirus: Air Canada passengers from Kelowna to Vancouver should monitor for symptoms

Passengers who travelled on a recent Air Canada flight from Kelowna to Vancouver are being warned about possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The affected flight is Air Canada 8421, which flew from Kelowna to Vancouver on July 6.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says all passengers on that flight are being asked to self-isolate and monitor symptoms for 14 days from the date of travel.

Since March 27, B.C. no longer directly contacts passengers from domestic flights who were seated near a confirmed case during the flight.

