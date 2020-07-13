Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Air Canada passengers from Kelowna to Vancouver should monitor for symptoms

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 4:50 pm
An Air Canada aircraft is shown in this photo. Passengers who travelled on Air Canada from Kelowna to Vancouver on July 6 are being asked to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms.
An Air Canada aircraft is shown in this photo. Passengers who travelled on Air Canada from Kelowna to Vancouver on July 6 are being asked to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Passengers who travelled on a recent Air Canada flight from Kelowna to Vancouver are being warned about possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The affected flight is Air Canada 8421, which flew from Kelowna to Vancouver on July 6.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says all passengers on that flight are being asked to self-isolate and monitor symptoms for 14 days from the date of travel.

Read more: Coronavirus: Airline passengers from Mexico City to YVR warned of possible exposure

Since March 27, B.C. no longer directly contacts passengers from domestic flights who were seated near a confirmed case during the flight.

Trending Stories
Concerns raised over the removal of physical distancing measures on airplanes
Concerns raised over the removal of physical distancing measures on airplanes

 

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19KelownaVancouverbc coronavirusCOVIDAir CanadaCoronavirus BCYVRAir Canada flight KelownaAir Canada flight Vancouver
Flyers
More weekly flyers