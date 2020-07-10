Coronavirus: Airline passengers from Mexico City to YVR warned of possible exposure

Send this page to someone via email

Passengers who travelled on a recent Aeromexico flight from Mexico City to Vancouver are being warned about possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The affected flight is No. 696, which flew to YVR on June 25.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says all passengers on that flight are being asked to self-isolate and monitor symptoms for 14 days from the date of travel.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

That 14-day period ended July 9.

As of March 25, it is mandatory under the Quarantine Act that anyone arriving in B.C. from outside of Canada is required to stay home for 14 days upon their arrival.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Centre for Disease Control says as of March 27, B.C. no longer directly contacts passengers from domestic flights who were seated near a confirmed COVID-19 case during a flight.