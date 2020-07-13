B.C. reports 62 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths over three days

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials on Monday reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. over the past 72 hours, and two deaths, both in long-term care.

There were 21 cases from Friday to Saturday, 20 cases Saturday to Sunday, and 21 from Sunday to Monday.

The two deaths were in Vancouver’s Holy Family Hospital, a long-term facility that has now been linked to 15 COVID-19 deaths.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 189.

B.C.’s confirmed cases now total 3,115. Of those, 2,718 patients have fully recovered, or about 87 per cent.

The province has 208 active cases, the first time in several weeks that number has been more than 200.

Fourteen COVID-19 patients are in hospital, with five of them in intensive care.

The numbers come after B.C.’s health minister says several COVID-19 exposures in the city of Kelowna serve as a reminder of the risks posed by private gatherings.

Adrian Dix said during a news conference Monday that warnings of possible exposures at a restaurant, spin studio, bed and breakfast and resort are believed to stem from “private parties” at the hotels.

An email from Interior Health says eight positive tests for the virus are linked to visits to downtown Kelowna and the city’s waterfront between June 25 and July 9.

“When people come together for private parties — in this case it was primarily people in their 20s and 30s — the risks are considerably higher,” Dix said.

The cases involved people who live in three regions of the province, including the Interior, Fraser and Vancouver Coastal Health regions, he said.

Visitors to the Boyce Gyro Beach Lodge on July 1 or the Discovery Bay Resort from July 1 to July 5 were advised to self-isolate and monitor themselves closely for symptoms.

The health authority is now urging visitors to Kelowna’s Cactus Club restaurant on Water Street between July 3 and July 6, or the Pace Spin Studio on July 2, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9, to self-monitor and get tested if COVID-19 symptoms appear.

Public health contact tracing is underway and the health authority says it is reaching out directly to anyone who has been exposed, where possible.

— With files from The Canadian Press