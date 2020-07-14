Kelowna’s mayor responds to COVID-19 cluster outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna’s mayor is reminding people to physically distance and take other necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after 13 cases have been connected to a city’s cluster.

“The province has not implemented travel restrictions within Canada, so we know people are going to come to Kelowna,” Kelowna mayor Colin Basran said in a statement.

However, he also noted that B.C.’s top doctor has asked people to use their travel manners and respect physical distancing rules and proper hygiene orders.

“Knowing that people are going to come to Kelowna on vacation, the city has helped local businesses comply with public health orders and WorkSafe BC requirements by expanding commercial space onto sidewalks and streets in business centres so that safe physical distancing can be maintained,” Basran said.

Bylaw officers and RCMP bike patrols are also visiting parks and beaches to educate people about physical distancing, he added.

Basran also noted provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said that outdoor activities with adequate physical distancing are permitted.

“She has also said that if people can’t maintain the level of responsibility that helped us have one of the best responses to limit COVID transmission in North America, then we may need to go back to the Phase 2 level of public health orders,” Basran warned.

“We need to remain vigilant, because we’ve seen how quickly a few lapses in judgment can turn into a serious problem.

“It’s my hope that with everyone doing their part, we all can enjoy Kelowna and the Okanagan Valley — just two metres apart,” he said.

