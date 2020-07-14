Menu

Canada

Kelowna’s mayor responds to COVID-19 cluster outbreak

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 12:30 am
Interior Health has identified two more locations in Kelowna where the public may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Interior Health has identified two more locations in Kelowna where the public may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Kelowna’s mayor is reminding people to physically distance and take other necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after 13 cases have been connected to a city’s cluster.

“The province has not implemented travel restrictions within Canada, so we know people are going to come to Kelowna,” Kelowna mayor Colin Basran said in a statement.

Read more: B.C. reports 62 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths over three days

However, he also noted that B.C.’s top doctor has asked people to use their travel manners and respect physical distancing rules and proper hygiene orders.

“Knowing that people are going to come to Kelowna on vacation, the city has helped local businesses comply with public health orders and WorkSafe BC requirements by expanding commercial space onto sidewalks and streets in business centres so that safe physical distancing can be maintained,” Basran said.

Read more: Kelowna COVID-19 outbreaks linked to hotel parties: B.C. health minister

Bylaw officers and RCMP bike patrols are also visiting parks and beaches to educate people about physical distancing, he added.

Basran also noted provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said that outdoor activities with adequate physical distancing are permitted.

Read more: ‘Mini-ceremonies’ offered at Okanagan wineries in wake of cancelled weddings

“She has also said that if people can’t maintain the level of responsibility that helped us have one of the best responses to limit COVID transmission in North America, then we may need to go back to the Phase 2 level of public health orders,” Basran warned.

“We need to remain vigilant, because we’ve seen how quickly a few lapses in judgment can turn into a serious problem.

“It’s my hope that with everyone doing their part, we all can enjoy Kelowna and the Okanagan Valley — just two metres apart,” he said.

Kelowna businesses react after locations identified as possible COVID-19 exposure sites
Kelowna businesses react after locations identified as possible COVID-19 exposure sites
CoronavirusCOVID-19KelownaOkanaganbc coronavirusOutbreakcolin basranKelowna mayorCluster
