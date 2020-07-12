Menu

Crime

2 Toronto shootings turn fatal as victims die in hospital

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 12, 2020 2:33 pm
Mohamed Sow, 20, of Toronto died in hospital after being shot Friday night.
Mohamed Sow, 20, of Toronto died in hospital after being shot Friday night. Handout / Toronto Police

Police say two victims of separate Toronto shootings have died in hospital.

The first shooting occurred Friday afternoon outside one of the entrances to Scarborough Town Centre.

Officers were called there shortly after 2:10 p.m. and said at the time that a man was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition after being shot in the abdomen.

Deputy Chief Shawna Coxon confirmed to Global News that he has since died. His identity has not yet been released.

The second shooting happened Friday night in the Jane Street and Woolner Avenue area.

Police were called there at 10:17 p.m.

Officers said five people were injured as a suspect vehicle entered a plaza parking lot and shots were fired.

One of the victims, later identified as 20-year-old Mohamed Sow of Toronto, was driven to the hospital prior to the ambulance arriving, police said.

He died on Saturday.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

— With files from Nick Westoll

