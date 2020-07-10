Man in serious condition after shooting at east-end Toronto mall

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting at Scarborough Town Centre Friday afternoon, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the mall, located near McCowan Road and Highway 401, just after 2:10 p.m.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News there were reports of multiple gunshots being heard.

After the victim was found, Toronto Paramedics took him to a hospital in serious condition.

It’s unclear where exactly the shooting happened, but police said entrance three to the mall was closed as part of the investigation.

Police said an undisclosed number of suspects left the area in a dark-coloured SUV.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 418-808-4300.

