Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

3 people injured, 1 in critical condition, after shooting in Toronto’s west end

By Nick Westoll Global News
The shooting happened near Jane Street and Woolner Avenue at around 10:20 p.m. on Friday.
The shooting happened near Jane Street and Woolner Avenue at around 10:20 p.m. on Friday. Erica Vella / Global News

Three people have been injured after a shooting in Toronto’s west end Friday night, police say.

Emergency crews were called to a plaza near the intersection of Jane Street and Woolner, north of St. Clair Avenue West, at around 10:20 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a woman and a man had serious injuries. The spokesperson said a second man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service said one of the victims’ conditions was downgraded to life-threatening. As of Friday night, the spokesperson said it was unclear if the shooting was targeted.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-1200.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto shootingToronto gun violenceToronto shootingsJane Street and Woolner Avenue shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers