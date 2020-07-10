3 people injured, 1 in critical condition, after shooting in Toronto’s west end

Three people have been injured after a shooting in Toronto’s west end Friday night, police say.
Emergency crews were called to a plaza near the intersection of Jane Street and Woolner, north of St. Clair Avenue West, at around 10:20 p.m.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a woman and a man had serious injuries. The spokesperson said a second man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service said one of the victims’ conditions was downgraded to life-threatening. As of Friday night, the spokesperson said it was unclear if the shooting was targeted.
Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-1200.
More to come.
