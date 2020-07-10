3 people injured, 1 in critical condition, after shooting in Toronto’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been injured after a shooting in Toronto’s west end Friday night, police say.

Emergency crews were called to a plaza near the intersection of Jane Street and Woolner, north of St. Clair Avenue West, at around 10:20 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a woman and a man had serious injuries. The spokesperson said a second man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service said one of the victims’ conditions was downgraded to life-threatening. As of Friday night, the spokesperson said it was unclear if the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-1200.

SHOOTING:

Jane St & Woolner Ave

– reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area

– reports of a black SUV speeding away

– police responding

– reports of serious injuries, possibly multiple shooting victims

– use caution in the area

– will update#GO1281439

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 11, 2020

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Jane St & Woolner Ave

– heavy police presence o/s

– 1 male victim now upgraded to life threatening condition

– all 3 shooting victims are at hospital

– duty inspector is o/s, and will scrum with media shortly

– any info call 4168082222/8081200#GO1281439

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 11, 2020